PDP Convention: PH Food Vendors Make Brisk Business

Food vendors in Port Harcourt made brisk business last Saturday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its convention.

The vendors who erected different stands ranging from bole (plantain) and fish, moi moi, buns and egg rolls, fruits to “Mama put” local restaurants said that they were in “great” business.

A bole and smoke fish seller, Mrs Hope Oka said that she positioned herself and her wares since Friday morning and had been making huge sales.

Oka, who said she had not gone home since Friday explained that because some delegates started arriving straight at the venue, she was able to sell her entire plantain in the night.

“I sold some N150 per one while some N200; I made a huge profit of N25, 000 as against my normal N8, 000 per day.

“Early this morning, I rushed to the market to restock my market; God has been so kind to me; thank God for this convention and for our Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who facilitated the holding of the convention in Port Harcourt.

“Now I’m sure to pay for my children’s school fees comfortably,” she said.

One of the local restaurant owners, Mrs Felicia Okeh said that the convention had been favourable to her as she was selling her food very well.

“I cook and sell different kinds of foods including pepper soup, garri/amala and soups, rice, beans, fried plantain and the most interesting thing is that the sale is very fast.

“People troop to my stand and I almost ran out of serving plates; I am happy, the business is good, there is a huge profit,” she said.

Okeh, who did not disclose how much profit she was making, attributed her reason to security.

There were other vendors selling gift items, PDP T-Shirts, caps, clothes and many others.

The vendors commended the PDP for holding the convention in Port Harcourt and urged other parties to emulate the PDP.

They said that the economic situation in the country was pushing many people into buying and selling in order to make ends meet which made such huge event a welcomed one.

‘’No matter how little the profit is, it is better than depending on salary which may not even come due to the economic situation.

“I was a company worker before I was laid off; when the company downsized due to poor economy, I started driving a taxi but the Port Harcourt-Aba Road, Oyigbo axis, destroyed my car.

“Immediately I heard about the convention, l went and loaded donuts, drinks and fruits; within these two days, I am sure of paying school fees at least for two of my children,” Mr Daniel Woke said.

The vendors said that they would be sleeping in the stadium till the end of the convention.

Meanwhile, five persons have been rushed to Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium clinic due to rush for entry into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention venue, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The health cases arose from the rush at the entry /exit point of the convention arena.

The security personnel had a Herculean task preventing hoodlums from taking advantage of the over crowdedness at the venue to enter into the arena.

The hoodlums unwittingly made things difficult for the genuine delegates to gain entry into the venue and this led to rush every now and then.

Reacting, Special Adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson on Public Health and State Emergency, Dr Malcolm Brisibe, who was at the venue with his medical team, said that out of the cases, some were treated at the clinic and discharged.

He said that the serious ones with complications were referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for further medical attention.