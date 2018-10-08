NSE Boss Commits To Repositioning Body

The new chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt branch, Engr Precious Bob-manual said his administration was committed to move the body to enviable heights.

Engr. Bob-Manuel made the assertion in his re-election acceptance speech at the NSE secretariat, Port Harcourt.

He thanked all for the confidence reposed on him and further pledged to serve the society diligently, assuring that he would not disappoint them.

The re-elected NSE chairman also expressed delight with members for their active participation and contributions to the body and enjoined them to keep up the spirit.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Election planning Committee, Engr. Howells Hart also lauded members for the opportunity given to him to serve as ELECO chairman and thanked all for their maturity, and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

In their separate speeches, the National President of NSE, Engr Adekunle Mokuolu who was represented by his vice, Engr Joseph Akinteye and the Kaduna branch chairman NSE, Engr. Abdulrasheed Babalola commended members for their high level of maturity and understanding exhibited during the election, adding that it is worthy of emulation by the various braches of the society in the country.

They also commended the past chairman of the branch for their massive participation in the exercise and stated that they had learnt a lot during the exercise, while urging engineers, to be ICT-compliant they congratulated members of the new EXCO of NSE, Port Harcourt for their successful election and wished them well in their mandate.

Collins Barasimeye