N’Delta Chief Demands Rehab Centres For Ex-Militants

A group, the South-South Chiefs, Elders and Opinion Leaders Association of Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to establish rehabilitation centres for ex-agitators in order to hasten their full reintegration into society.

The Chairman of the group, Chief Omubo Harry made the call when he led some of his colleagues to the Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

A statement by Dokubo’s media aide, Murphy Ganagana, last Saturday, explained that the group was made up of traditional chiefs and elders from Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Edo states.

Harry described Dokubo as the right choice for the office, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in appointing him.

He said the immediate rehabilitation of the ex-militants in addition to the provision of meaningful sources of livelihood for them were necessary for a lasting peace to reign in the oil-rich region.

Harry said his group was in the process of acquiring a property which would serve as an event centre that would accommodate two halls and offices for the purpose.

“There must be rehabilitation centres to coordinate all the South-South groups. Rivers State happens to be the headquarters of this association.

“The rehabilitation centres are necessary because some of our youths need people to talk to them and control them. We want to eradicate poverty in the Niger Delta,” he stated.

Harry expressed the preparedness of his group to partner the Amnesty Office in order to curtail restiveness in the Niger Delta region by effectively engaging the repentant youths.

“If there is a rehabilitation centre and every six months, we take 10 students from each of the states and train them, we will curb youth restiveness within the South-South and in the Niger Delta as a whole,” he added.

The group also proposed the construction of trawlers because some of the militants are illiterates but know the rivers and the creeks.

He said, “Our tradition is fishing. When we occupy these children, they will not need to go to Malaysia or Libya. They may be school dropouts, but they are good in the creeks and we want our creeks to be safe.”