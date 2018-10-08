NAF Deployes Helicopter, ISR Aircraft In Plateau

The Nigerian Air Force headquarters said it has deployed an EC-135 helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to curb the crisis that erupted the state during the week.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known, said the service also deployed an additional detachment of personnel in the state to restore normalcy.

Marshal Daramola, in a statement issued, in Abuja, said the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the helicopter would conduct air support for Operation Safe Haven.

Daramola’s statement said, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed an EC-135 helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft along with an additional detachment of NAF Regiment personnel to Plateau State in support of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that recently erupted in the state and restoring normalcy.

“The deployment of the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the helicopter would conduct air support missions in close coordination with surface forces of Operation Safe Haven.