LASG, BetPawa Seal Agreement On Improving Education

Asports betting company in Africa, betPawa, yesterday said it had sealed a strategic intervention partnership with the Lagos State Government in the education sector as part of measures to raise standard of education in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of BetPawa Nigeria, Mr Segun Somefun, made the disclosure in Lagos at the presentation of N1.8 million cheque to a 32-year old civil servant from Akwa Ibom , Mr Amos Utibe.

The Tide source reports that Utibe won the jackpot after placing a bet of N100 on betPawa Nigeria.

Somefun said: “We believe strongly in what we call Corporate Social Responsibility. We are focused on education, we have discovered that there is a need for private sector intervention in the education system in the country.

“’We have got approval from Lagos State Government and we are starting with a school first in Mushin area of the state.

“We will be involved in learning intervention whereby we will be sending people to the school to go and teach the students and secondly, we are returning what is called Prize Giving Day back to school.

“The third thing we are doing in that space is that we are giving scholarships to three best pupils of that school in their common entrance examination.’’

According to him, they are also creating jobs and internship for people to learn business and be self employed.