Kwara Assures On Quality Teachers’ Recruitment

The Kwara State Government has pledged its commitment to the provision of quality teachers with the aim of sustaining high quality of education in the state.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development,Hajia Bilkisu Oniyangi made the promise last Friday, during a seminar for principals of public secondary schools organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) at Queen Elizabeth School, Ilorin.

Oniyangi said that teachers played vital roles in the success of schools, saying that the ultimate success of the schools was largely measured by the performance of the students.

She urged teachers to intensify efforts to help students acquire knowledge and engender learning and competence in order to develop the country.

The commissioner, however, warned teachers, who supported students in perpetrating examination malpractices, saying that henceforth, disciplinary actions would be taken against such students.

Prof. Francisca Aladejana of the Institute of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, called for pedagogical shifts in order to take into consideration theories of learning and understanding of students.

In her paper entitled: “The 21st Century Teachers and Pedagogical Shifts in Basic and Secondary Education’’, Aladejana called for blended learning.

She said that blended learning would make a significant difference in the performance of learners, compared to the traditional chalk and talk approach to teaching.

Fatima Mohammed-Lawal