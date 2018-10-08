HYPREP Set To Train Ogoni Women, Youth

In a bid to restore the livelihoods of people affected by oil pollution in Ogoni- land in Rivers State, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has assured that it would soon commence the training of women and youths in impacted communities in the area.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr Marvin Dekil, who gave the assurance during a sensitisation programme at the palaces of some traditional rulers in Ogoniland last Thursday said the Federal Government had given the agency the approval and mandate to provide skills to women and youths of the area.

Dekil further indicated that as a way of restoring the livelihoods of Ogoni people, HYPREP had outlined strategies of carrying out skills acquisition programmes in impacted communities in Ogoniland, which he said would ultimately benefit the people, and solicited the support and cooperation of the traditional rulers in this regard.

“Support this project so that your people can use their land again for agriculture and also use the water for fishing,” he pleaded.

While restating the commitment of HYPREP to fully implement the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoniland, Dekil said the agency was determined to empower Ogoni people, particularly women and the youths through its skills acquisition programmes.

Dekil, who led other HYPREP’s officials during the sensitisation exercise to the palaces of Gberemene Gokana, Gberemene Babbe Kingdom and Gberemene Ken-Khana Kingdom assured that the agency would take into consideration local content in the implementation of the UNEP Report .

Speaking on behalf of the Gberemene Gokana and the Gokana Council of Chiefs, the Legal Adviser of the council, Mene G.M. Gbarage thanked the HYPREP team for the visit and noted that Gokana Local Government Area was the most polluted in the whole of Ogoniland.

While urging the agency to carry along paramount rulers in the clean-up exercise, he stressed the need for some indigenous companies to be considered for the clean-up project.

In his remarks, Gberemene Babbe Kingdom, Dr. M.K.F. Noryan III assured HYPREP of total support and gave the project coordinator his royal blessings.

The Gberemene of Ken-Khana Kingdom was represented at the event by Mene B.V. Deebom and Mene Bua Ken-Nwi Bara, Prince Nzidee Eguru, who commended the HYPREP team for the sensitisation programme.

Donatus Ebi & Femi Akinyemi