Green Party Elects Candidates For 2019 Polls

The Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) has ended its convention in Port Harcourt with the election of aspirants to fly the party’s flag during the 2019 general elections.

The convention, which was attended by thousands of delegates from the 23 local government areas of State, also pledged to work with progressive minds in the country to ensure free and fair elections at all levels are 2019.

Those elected area, Mrs. Christabel Whyte as governorship candidate of the party, Mrs Gracetiti Fredson as candidate for Okrika/Ogu Bolo Federal Constituency, David Tamunotonye Abbey Kalio for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency I, while Rev Christian Deeko was elected the Senatorial candidate for South East Senatorial zone.

Also elected were Hon Idasefiema Tamunokubie Mark for Okrika State Constituency, Florence Ibioribo for Port Harcourt Constituency III and Engr. Charles Megbo for Emohua State Constituency.

The rest were Martins Kobol for Gokona State Constituency and Roseline Oluchi Alegwu for Phalga State Constituency I.

Speaking shortly after the congress, the Gubernitorial candidate of the party who also doubles as the party’s state chairperson, Mrs. Chritabel Whyte, pledged to invest in agriculure, health and infrastructures if elected into power.

Mrs. Whyte who said that the party had gone into alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce next president of Nigeria, however, said that at the state level, the party will work towards clinching power.