Edo, Islamic Leaders Collaborate To Stamp Out Human Trafficking

Edo State Government says it has sought the collaboration with Islamic leaders in the fight against human trafficking and irregular migration in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Anti Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Mr Solomon Okoduwa, disclosed this when he took the campaign against the menace to Esan Central Mosque, Benin yesterday.

Okoduwa appealed to Muslim faithful to join the state government in spreading the campaign against human trafficking and irregular migration.

Addressing the Muslim congregation, the SSA said: “If anyone of you is nursing the thought of leaving the country to Europe via Sahara desert and the Mediterranean Sea, you have to change your thinking.

“The journey is a journey of anguish and death. Many have died or being enslaved in Libya and Europe.

“Traffickers have a way of telling you that you can make it there. It’s untrue. Apart from girls, they also traffic men too.

“We have had reports of organ harvest by hooligans in connection with traffickers.

“The Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, believes in the future of Edo youths and he will do everything possible to protect it so that they will not be part of those sad stories.

“That is why he directed us to go out and tell everyone, the dangers of irregular migration and human trafficking and encourage our youths to know the benefits of getting engaged back at home.”

“The governor is not saying you should not travel abroad, but travel in the right way.”