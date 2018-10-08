Director Blames Parents For PoorGrassroots Sports Dev

Rivers State Director of Sports, Evangelist Ezekiel Ordu has said that parents are to blame over grassroots sports development.

He stated that most parents nowadays choose path for their children and prefer them to read book 24 hours, they also discourage their wards to take part in any sports, even when the child has talent for a particular sport.

Evangelist Ordu, made the assertion, yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesport, in his office, at the State sports council, Niger/Bende street, Port Harcourt.

According to him, before now Rivers state was a state beat in sports competition.

“ Parents are also to blame over the falling standard of sports in Nigeria, particularly in Rivers state, because most parents chose path for their children, not minding the area where the child can excel.

Before now Rivers State was a State to beat in any competition, I also met the State as a centre of sports.

But I am optimistic that we will come back” Ordu said.

The director of sports, further urged all Local Government chairmen in the State to place priority on grassroots sports development.

He noted that for sports to comeback to its former glory everybody must be a contributor.

Tonye Orabere