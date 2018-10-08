Community Leaders Promise To Participate In Electoral Process

Community leaders in Rivers State under the aegis of United Community Development Committee (UCDC) have pledged active involvement in the forth coming 2019 general elections.

The group, which said this in a press release made available to newsmen at the end of its meeting in Port Harcourt, also pledged to work towards free and fair election in the state.

According to the group, “community leaders in the state have collectively agreed that no matter how desperate some politicians may be, 2019 General Elections must be free and fair in the state and beyond.

The release also said that, the fairness of 2019 election must not be in word, but in action.

“We shall make talk, talk and fake politicians in Rivers State to know that we are in-charge of our various communities where the 2019 election will hold. We shall also determine how the environment will be during the election” it said.

The release which was signed by John Onwubualili, the general coordinator, also stressed the need for the Nigerian Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair by playing an impartial role during the election. He stressed that the community leaders are ready to work with them to ensure a free and fair elections in the state.

The UCDC however, said that its members will withdraw their supports if the various security Agencies and the INEC work against free and fair elections in the state.

It used the occasion to commend Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for what it called his numerous projects across the state” and also commended Rivers people for their support to the government.