Bayelsa Court Sentences Cop To Death By Hanging

ABayelsa State High Court VII sitting in Yenagoa has sentenced a corporal, Vincent Olama, to death by hanging for extrajudicial killing.

In his judgment, Justice Nayai Aganaba, said Mr Olama was found guilty of killing of a 17 -year-old, Innocent Kokorifa, in Okaka, Yenagoa on August 18, 2016.

Mr Aganaba said the prosecution called 10 witnesses and produced 16 exhibits while the defence only had one witness who happened to be the accused.

The judge noted that the onus of proof that the accused committed the murder of Kokorifa rested with the prosecution, in line with the three ingredients to prove a murder case.

These are: that the deceased died; that the death of the deceased was caused by the accused.

That the action of the accused which caused the death of the deceased was intentional with the knowledge that death or grievous bodily harm was its probable consequence.

Mr Aganaba, said, “It is unfortunate that I can only pronounce the sentence prescribed by law.

“I wish I had the discretion to do otherwise. However, that discretion rests with the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State.

“I am only left with the compulsion to pronounce the sentence prescribed by law. I hope that person with the discretion would look at the circumstance of this case and do the needful.

“I hereby pronounce my sentence. My sentence upon you is that you shall hang on the neck until you die. May the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

The Tide’s source reports that the convict hails from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State