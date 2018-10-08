Bala To Get New Contract As Kwara Utd Retains 22 Players

Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), side, Kwara United FC of Ilorin, Oladimeji Thompsom has said the club would retain and give Coach Abubakar Bala a new contract.

Thompson told Tidesports source yesterday in Ilorin that Bala had done well and he would be rewarded with a new and improved contract.

The Kwara United boss boasted that the Niger State-born tactician is one of the best coaches in the country at the moment and that he had been able to raise a formidable young team for the Harmony Boys.

“I can conveniently tell you that Bala is going nowhere, he will stay with us for the new season.

“We are happy with his work, you know where we were before he came and after eight games, he has been able to remove us from relegation,” Thompson said.

He said the club would only retain 22 players from the ones that plied their trade for the club last season, while others had been told that they were surplus to requirement.

Thompson explained that the club would beef up the team where the coach wanted because the club would like to play good football next season and bring honours to the state.

He said that preparations ahead of next season was already on as the Harmony Boys would like to hit the ground running from the start of the season.

The Kwara United boss said he was comfortable with the performance of the team last season.

He said the club’s season was turned around with a renewed commitment from the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed whom, he described as a sport-loving governor.