APC Primaries: Buhari Picks Hole In Oshiomhole’s Impunity

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Sunday faulted the manner in which some of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress was conducted.

She particularly took a swipe at the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who she accused of allowing impunity under his watch.

Mrs. Buhari made her position known in a series of tweets she posted on her verified Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, yesterday.

She expressed regret that Oshiomhole, despite his activism background, could allow such conduct under his leadership.

She said the conduct negated the principle of change that the APC stands for.

The President’s wife, whose brother contested the governorship primary in Adamawa State and lost to the incumbent however, did not mention the specific cases she was referring to.

She however, called on Nigerians to rise against impunity and for voters to urge aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities.

“It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on the election day. These forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

“Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that automatic tickets have been given to other people.

“All Progressives Congress, being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

“It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as potable drinking water, basic health care (Primary Health Care centers)

“Given this development, one will not hesitate than dissociate from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.