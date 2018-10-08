APC Aspirants In Ebonyi South Allege Malpractice

Aspirants of the All Progressives Party in Ebonyi South have accused the electoral committee for State and National Assembly Primaries of absconding with electoral materials.

They alleged further that, for four days since they arrived Abakaliki, the committee members have refused to conduct the election to select the party’s standard bearers for the respective positions

They also protested the non-conduct of the primary elections to select the party’s flag bearers.

The aspirants, at a press briefing on Saturday in Abakaliki, accused the state chapter of the APC of conniving with electoral officials to truncate the process.

They also alleged that the electoral committee for State and National Assembly APC primary elections for Ebonyi was plotting to write fake results and foist same on the party.

Mr. Chinedu Nwota, who briefed journalists on behalf of the group, regretted that the committee sent from Abuja to conduct the exercise in Ebonyi refused to conduct the primaries for the various positions.

Nwota, who is seeking nomination for the Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, alleged that the committee absconded with election materials.

“We want to bring to the notice of our great party, our constituencies, Nigerian public and, indeed, to all democracy loving people of the world, the grand plot to destroy internal democracy in our party.

“We want to bring to the knowledge of the National Party Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, national secretariat and Mr. President, attempt to sabotage the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primary elections in Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.

“The committee sent for the exercise has absconded with election materials and for four days since they arrived Abakaliki, they have refused to conduct the election to select the party’s standard bearers for the respective positions.

“Today, Sunday, October 7, is the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for parties to conclude their primaries and submit lists of candidates.

“We want to state that we were all screened and cleared by the party to stand for the primary elections, but wondered why the committee chose to shut us out from the primaries,” Nwota said.