Ambode Tasks Religious Leaders On Peace, Unity

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday, urged religious leaders to see the period as a time to continue to preach athe message of hope, peace, unity, integrity and religious tolerance and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and restoration of hope in the future of Nigeria.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at a special Independence Interdenominational Service, held at the headquarters of the Deeper Life Bible Church Headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, said he was optimistic that the best of Nigeria and the State was yet to come, urging Nigerians to continue to pray, hope and work for a better future for all.

“My brothers and sisters in the Lord, at this auspicious period in the history of our nation, the Church and indeed everyone who believes in the efficacy of prayer have a responsibility and patriotic duty to pray for the wellbeing and progress of our nation. I believe strongly that the best of our nation and our State is yet to come. Let us continue to pray, hope and work for a better future,” he said.

He said that as the nation prepares to go to the polls next year, all hands must be on deck to sustain and deepen the process that will result in sustainable growth and good governance for all, just as he urged Nigerians to eschew all tendencies that may aggravate the challenges being experienced at the moment.

“As we celebrate our 58 years independence anniversary, I urge us to remain steadfast and continue to uphold those values that have been passed down from our heroes who sacrificed so much to liberate us from the yokes of colonial rule.

“Today’s occasion is also coming at a critical time in the history of our nation when all hands must be on deck to sustain and deepen the process that will result in sustainable growth and good governance for our people. We must all get involved and work together to ensure that the potentials of this nation are fully realized for the benefit of everyone and future generations,” he said.