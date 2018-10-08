2019: PDP’Il Return To Power -Atiku …As Secondus Urges Nigerians To Vote Out APC

Winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Primaries and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says he’s confident the party will take over power in 2019.

Abubakar who won the party’s ticket to contest the 2019 presidential elections during his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared flag bearer, said all hands must be on deck.

He said, “We have a wonderful opportunity to return PDP to power and what we should now do in next phase of campaigns is to proffer solutions to the challenges in the country.”

The former vice president while thanking the delegates for finding him able to fly the party’s flag in next year’s Presidential elections, stressed that”, I cannot do it alone I need your support. It’s a collective responsibility, and I am prepared to listen to you to work with you and for us to succeed”.

He said the time has come to address grey areas of national development, emphasizing that, “We cannot afford to fail Nigerians at this historic moment”.

Atiku maintained that “by the time we start electoral campaign Nigerians will yearn for our return… My hope when we get to power is that we should improve in what has been recorded today”.

The PDP presidential hopeful decried that apart from the economy, the electoral system has been bastardised and needed to be reformed.

He commended the delegates and committee for what he called “the credible and transparent elections organised “, and pledged to work with every body to achieve set goals.

Earlier, Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus tasked Nigerians to take back their country”, as the 2019 elections come close.

Secondus noted that what the PDP built in the last 16 years such as the economy, and efficient electoral system had been destroyed by the APC in the last three years.

He picked holes in the fight against corruption, explaining that many corrupt politicians now take refuge in the APC in order to escape being arraigned.

The PDP national chairman pledged that when the party comes on board next year, it will strive to reduce poverty and return Nigeria to the path of economic growth.

Adding he said, “We shall rebuild the middle class and revive the mortgage system

He commended the party delegates and faithful for commitment to revive the party as he stressed that the PDP is now reformed and better to take over the reins of power.