2019: Donald Duke Wins SDP Presidential Ticket

A former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has emerged as the Presidential flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2019 elections.

Duke scored 812 votes defeating his closest rival and a former Minister of Agriculture, Prof. Jerry Gana, who pooled 611 votes.

While John Dara, Prof. Hagher Iyorwuese and Osakwe polled 104, 72 and 10, respectively. 1,726 delegates were accredited. While the total invalid votes were 63.

Duke was declared winner by the party’s National Vice Chairman who doubled as the returning officer, Ishaq Abdul, early yesterday morning, in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, Duke promised to transform the country for the better, insisting that the country was yet to be where it ought to be.

His words: “I want to thank the Almighty God for making this come through. I thank my fellow contestants. This is the first and it is going to an arduous journey.

“We are far cry from where and what we want to be”.