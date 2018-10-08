2018 Amputee World Cup: Federation Commends Pinnick For Financial Support

Vice President, Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), Princess-Carol Ngozi, has commended the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, for his financial support to the national Amputee World Cup-bound team.

The Tidesports source reports that Pinnick made a pledge of 2.5 million dollars and 5,000 dollars to the players on Friday in Lagos to support their participation in the World Cup.

Tidesports source also reports that the team known as “Special Eagles” will be recording its first outing in the 2018 edition of the Amputee World Cup holding in Mexico from October 24 to November 5.

Ngozi said that she was impressed with Pinnick’s gesture and support to the Special Eagles that were preparing to fly the country’s flag in the forthcoming world tournament.

“The amputee football players are very happy with Pinnick, personally, I am overwhelmed with his kindness and financial assistance to the players at this period of preparations and time of need.

“We really appreciate him because his support will go a long way to facilitate most of our buildup programmes for this competition and put smiles on the faces of the footballers,” she said.

Also an amputee football fan and immediate past chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos chapter, Fred Edoreh, said that Pinnick’s support had given the footballers a sense of belonging.

Edoreh told Tidesports source that Pinnick, who was at the 2018 Lagos Chapter of SWAN Cup, embraced the World Cup-bound footballers and pledged his support to further encourage them towards a successful outing.

“What Pinnick did yesterday speaks volume in the football sector, he simply exhibited to the Special Eagles that he was aware of their existence, plight and gave them hope.

“The boys are very exited, with such support from the NFF president, who has by words and action shown them that football is one irrespective of physical status,” he said.

He urged individuals and corporate bodies to support the national team that had worked hard to book the World Cup ticket, adding that football gives hope and entertainment to all.