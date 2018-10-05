Wike Reassures Mission Schools Of Support

The Rivers State Government says it would continue to support mission schools whenever necessary.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this during the dedication of a new administrative Library and Laboratories Complex at Bishop Crowther Memorial Secondary School, Diocese of Evo Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said that at inception in 2015, his administration’s commitment to provide quality education for the citizenry necessitated the decision to amend the law to enable the state government support mission schools, in view of the fact that education was a thing of partnership.

Wike, who said the provision of quality education for the citizenry was a major policy thrust of his administration, disclosed that he paid the counterpart funds to access the Universal Basic Education (UBE) funds, which the state could not access for years because of the failure of the past administration to fulfil its obligations, noting that schools in the state have now experienced a massive infrastructural overhaul.

According to him, 70 per cent of the state budget was for capital projects with education receiving great attention while 30 per cent was for recurrent expenditure, stressing that education was key to socio-economic and political development of the society.