UNFPA Partners CRSG On VVF Repairs

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in partnership with the Cross River State Government is embarking on the repairs of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) for women suffering from the ailment in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Calabar yesterday, Programme Specialist, Reproductive Health, UNFPA, Cross River Yakubu Aliu said Nigeria recorded 12,000 estimated cases of fistula annually.

He said that of this figure, only 2,000 of them got the required medical attention, leaving the remaining 10,000 unattended to.

He said he had thought that VVF cases were found only in the northern part of Nigeria, until he saw the data on its prevalence in the country.

“Fistula is everywhere; the truth is that due to the nature of the ailment, people tend to keep it to themselves because of shame and stigmatisation.

“VVF is nothing but an injury around the birth canal due to the pressure of the head of the child, either on the bladder or rectum, during delivery, causing a rupture from where faeces or urine escapes uncontrollably after delivery.

“We also have the problem of young girls with not very developed pelvis being pregnant, but the main cause of VVF is prolonged obstructed labour.

“In the world today, in every 100 pregnancies, 15 develop complications and this 15 would require emergency care,which is always lacking in this part of the world, giving birth to cases of VVF,” he said.

The expert urged those who had been treated to go back and inform other women who did not believe that the treatment was real.

He added that VVF was a ‘developmental problem’ because as long as women did not have access to education, family planning and emergency obstetric care, the ailment would continue to occur.

Similarly, the Medical Superintendent, General Hospital, Calabar, Etim Ayi said the Cross River State Government was doing a lot to end cases of VVF in the state, hence, the creation of VVF unit in the hospital.

According to Mr Ayi, ignorance and poverty are major factors militating against efforts to check the problem.