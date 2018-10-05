There Is Hope For Nigeria -Activist

A labour activist, Comrade Alex Agwanwor has expressed hope in the future of Nigeria in spite of the challenges affecting the nation.

“For Nigeria to attain 58 years is a thing of joy. If for anything but for the unity we still enjoy. It calls for celebration”, he said.

Agwanwor remarked that the marriage that brought the multiple ethnic groups together was still being sustained, stressing that all we need do is to continue to understand ourselves and respect the feelings and interest of one another.

Commenting on the growth of labour unionism, he said, “you will agree with the workers who are still struggling for minimum wage.

“As workers in the labour movement, from late 70s, it has been a struggle. Labour leaders had been imprisoned and some unions banned.

“For sustaining the struggle up till this time and providing leadership for the workforce is a thing of joy”

The labour activist urged Nigerians to take advantage of the forthcoming general elections to vote for good leaders and remove some political leaders not serving the interest of the people.

Speaking specially on the petroleum industry, he expressed regret that in spite of the fact petroleum is mainstay of the nation economy, so much cry for attention.

“It is important we revive our ailing refineries to work at installed capacity. Then we can produce enough to reduce the price of petroleum products and create more employment.

He noted that Rivers State had witnessed tremendous development and so also other parts of Nigeria.