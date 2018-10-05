Telecoms Firm Donates N100m ICT Equipment To DBI

Huawei, an ICT company, has donated N100million ICT equipment to the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) to boost capacity building.

Speaking during the ceremony in Abuja, on Wednesday the Administrator of DBI, Mr Ike Adinde said the partnership with Huawei started in 2016.

He said the equipment donated to DBI would help reshape and redefine the institute’s capacity building process, especially in the area of telecommunications.

“This partnership will support a number of DBI training programme and help build skills.

“Equipping this lab would have taken another three years to get there but coming together with a solution provider to build core competencies in a synergistic manner is a milestone.

On his part, Mr Uwazie Kingsley, Training Director of Huawei said the company’s training centre has been in existence since 2004. To meet the company’s career capacity building requirement.

Kingsley said that the partnership with DBI started in 2016 and amongst the plans we had was for DBI to utilize Huawei lab.

He said Huawei, however, believed that there was the need to go a step further, adding that DBI should be equipped to have a lab where trainings can take place.

“We believe DBI should be equipped to have a lab to carry out its training and this we are experiencing today.

“And the equipment made available would cover various training need in Information Communications Technology (ICT).

“We are looking at not just employed Nigerians but we are also looking at trainings that would benefit unemployed Nigerians that would get them ready to move into the ICT.

The Tide source reports that among the equipment donated by Huawei were core network, Transmission and wireless equipment.