Stakeholders Seek Clarification On Nigeria Air

Stakeholders in the aviation sector urged the Federal Government to clarify its position on the Nigeria Air project in the interest of the industry.

They said the project failed because government did not adhere to the four principles of corporate governance which were accountability, fairness, transparency and independence.

The Tide source reports that they spoke in Lagos at the 2018 Fourth Quarterly Business Breakfast Meeting of the Aviation Safety Rou nd-table Initiative (ASRTI), yesterday.

The theme of the round-table was: “Short Life Span of Nigerian Airlines, the Importance of Corporate Governance.”

In his remarks, President, ASRTI, Mr Gbenga Olowo, said it was still unclear to stakeholders whether the Nigeria Air project was temporarily suspended by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) or not.

According to him, the announcement of setting up a national carrier by government itself was a vote of no confidence in the existing domestic airlines and their ability to represent the country.

“Three years down the line, we heard that the project has been jettisoned without knowing what happened.

“We need to know if it was merely suspended and will be brought back in the near future because it distabilises the sector.

“The airlines have no choice than to factor it into their own plans; so government needs to clarify the situation,” he said.

Also, a former Director-General, Institute of Directors, Mr Victor Banjo, said lack of good corporate governance was the bane of the Nigerian aviation industry.

Banjo said this was responsible for the short life span of Nigerian carriers, including the recent failure of government to set up a new national carrier as well as lack of aviation infrastructure.