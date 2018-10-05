Police Games: AIG Supports Zone 9 Athletes

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Hosea Karma, has thrown his weight behind Police Zone 9

athletes for the forthcoming National Police Games to ensure they performed exceptionally well.

The Tidesports source reports that the 2018 National Police Games had been scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra State, in November though there is yet to be a definitive date.

Karma disclosed his support in Awka on Monday during the Police Zone 9 Command Sports Committee Conference to fine-tune sports modalities and development for the zone.

The AIG, who was representative by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Maurice Yusuf, said that the zone was prepared to do well ahead of the rest 12 zones in the country.

“We are hosting and leaving no stone unturned as we want to present the best and do better in the overall medals table.

“The zone will participate fairly and to ensure that our athletes do well through early preparation, the Zonal Command Headquarters will support them with its limited resources in all ramifications,” he said.

Responding, the Zonal Sports Officer for Police Zone 9, George Okafor, thanked the AIG for his support and sending a top ranking officer to know areas of need of the athletes in the zone in terms of preparation.

Okafor also lauded sports officers and the coaches for the conference ahead of the Games.

He maintained that the zone will seek to maintain an enviable record during the Games and urged all hands to be on deck to enable Zone 9 to achieve enviable record.

Also, the Secretary of the Zone 9 Police Command Sports Committee, Christian Chukwu, maintained that the zone had some sports talents that could help the zone get medals during the Games.

Contributing, Ebere Amaraizu, Sports Officer in Enugu State Police Command, said that a lot needed to be done, urging the coaches and the command to look beyond football as there were many medals in other sports.

The Tidesports source reports that the conference resolved that the Zone 9 Sports Competition to be hosted in Enugu in preparation for the Games proper.

The Zone 9 Sports Competition, which is expected to commence from October 14 with arrivals for all the formations in Zone 9 police command, would feature contingent from four State Police Commands in the zone, namely Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo.

The Zonal Competition in Enugu will hold from October 15 to October 19 and those selected will be kept for zonal camping preparatory to the Games.