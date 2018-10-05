PH, Best Choice For PDP Convention – TGM

The Total Grassroot Movement (TGM), a poetical pressure group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Port Harcourt, the venue of PDP’s National Convention as the best choice for the party to pick its presidential flag-bearer.

The Rivers State Coordinator of TGM, Dr. Jem Mere said due to the critical position of the Garden City in the nation’s political and economic well-being, no other venue would have been better.

Mere further explained that Governor Nyesom Wike’s immense contributions to the growth and stability of the party also informed the decision of the party’s leadership to choose the state capital for what he called the all important event.

According to him, other factors include the prevailing peace and security in Port Harcourt.

He therefore urged Rivers people to accord the delegates and aspirants “the usual Rivers hospitality”.

“There would be a massive mobilisation of voters at the various local government areas and wards of the state for the re-election of the only workacholic Governor in Nigeria, His Execellency, Barr Nyesom Wike, he said”.

He used the opportunity to welcome PDP delegates to the State, saying that “Port Harcourt is a home of peace. Rivers State is renowned for her hospitality. Those attending the convention will not feel otherwise”.

Mere also clarified that though some communities in Rivers State were affected by flooding, there had not been any need for the establishment of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state “because the issue of flooding has been properly handled by the Governor”.

“Moreover”, “the issue of flooding is on the national scale and those trying to fabricate the so-called establishment of IDP camps in the state are just political enemies of the Governor Wike-led administration”.

Favour Ekeke