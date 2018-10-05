Nigeria’s Quadre Explains Loss To Ukranian

The only Nigerian to reach the second round of the ongoing Lagos Tennis Open Championships, Oyinlomo Quadre says her Ukranian opponent capitalised on her weaknesses.

Quadre, 15, told newsmen yesterday in Lagos that she allowed Valeriya Strakhova to pick the most vital points, leading to her defeat.

Strakhova of Ukranian dismissed Quadre, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-final of the event on Wednesday night.

Quadre said she could have done better if she had picked the most important points.

“I allowed Strakhova to take advantage of my inability to pick the important points.

“I admit my opponent is a better player but I could have done better if I picked the most important points that would have given me that edge to go above her.

“Above all, Strakhova is more experienced and mentally stronger, but with more tournaments of this nature, I will be a better player in the future,” Quadre said.

Strakhova also said that Quadre would be a player to beat in the nearest future.

“Quadre was tough to beat and I had to work extra hard against her weaknesses to produce a splendid result which I am very happy about.

“I wish her the best and I am very positive that with her age she can become a huge success if she continues with the way she is playing,” Strakhova said.

She said that she hoped to make the podium because she had played in the three previous editions of the competition.

She is gunning for the top position and confident about her target.

“I strongly believe I have what it takes to make the podium this time around though there are other top contenders but I have the confidence of doing well when I meet them,” Strakhova said.

The competition, which served off on September 29 will round off on October 13 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.