Ngozi Nwosu, First Actress To Kiss In Nollywood Film

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu has been identified as the first Nollywood actress to kiss in a Nigerian film in the movie, Living In Bondage, released in 1992. She acted a role where she had to kiss her colleague, Kenneth Okonkwo.

Back in the days, it was considered as obscene to portray intimate scenes on Nollywood productions, unlike present day Nollywood where kissing scenes with semi nudity are no longer rare.

In a recent interview, the 55-year-old actress explained that acting out that role was not something forced down her throat but according to her, it was just about the work and her family and colleagues knew that.

The actress also spoke about her role and how she came about it, where she played the character of Peace, the second wife of Chief T. A. Fuji House Commotion. She said the role came by chance because the actress, who used to act the character travelled.

She also admitted that her producer had doubts at first, but was impressed at her performance. The soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion was a household series in the 90s and also featured Kunle Bamtefa, John Njama, Louisa Onu and the late Toun Oni.