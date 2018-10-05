‘My Mother Was Rejected By Two Hospitals Before She Died’

Ras Kimono’s stepson, Onome Akpobome has revealed how his mother, late Efe Okedi died. Her death came three months after Ras Kimono died in a Lagos hospital.

The deceased’s son whom she had before marrying Ras Kimono explained that her mother died after being rejected by three hospitals in Lagos while battling with chest pain last Saturday night.

He said: “On Saturday, we went to the beach for my uncle’s birthday, nothing went wrong until about 2am when she woke up to change over because PHCN had restored power, she then went upstairs and started complaining of chest pain. At this point, she started breathing awkwardly”.

“She was then rushed to a hospital in Ogba, a mere ten minutes drive from their Magodo residence, but had eventually given up the ghost without receiving treatment.

Her elder sister who is a nurse attended to her and gave her first aid but her breathing was still laboured, so we decided to take her to the hospital.

First, we went to Blue Cross Hospital at Ogba, but the staff were unresponsive. I was shocked to see their unconcerned contenance.

“When we sae they were not ready to help us we left and drove to country Hospital. A doctor saw her there, checked her pulse and said she was still breathing but that they had no facilities to treat her. So he referred us to Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja.

“When we got to LASUTH at about 4am, they also wasted our time for over 40 minutes and by the time they were ready to treat her, she had stopped breathing.

“The pain is worse for me because none of the three hospitals treated the case as an emergency. In fact, I have grown up in Nigeria because they all had up to three hours to save my mum, how can over three hospitals in Lagos not have the right facility to treat breathing problem? None of them even had a stretcher, I am just totally done with this country. How can over three hospitals in Lagos not have the right facility to treat breathing problems? This speaks a lot about the situation of the health sector of Nigeria as a country”.