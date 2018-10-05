Hoodlums Destroyed Result Of Adamawa PDP Primaries – Panel

The panel set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to conduct senatorial primary for Adamawa South, yesterday said the result of the election had been destroyed by hoodlums.

A member of the panel, Alhaji Sulaiman Gise told newsmen in Yola that the hoodlums allegedly invaded the venue of the election in Numan and destroyed all election materials including the result.

Gise said that he was directed by the chairman of the panel to brief newsmen on the matter, adding that the panel’s chairman and secretary had gone to Abuja to brief the APC national officers on the development.

According to him, the matter is beyond the panel to handle and urged party members to remain calm.

“Election was concluded, counting was completed, in the process of declaration, hoodlums came from nowhere and obstructed the process, destroyed all election materials.

“As at now, both our chairman and the secretary have gone to Abuja to brief the national headquarters of the development.

“We are calling on the people of the zone to remain calm and wait for the national headquarters to declare the result; whoever says he won the election is making false claims,” Gise said.

The Tide source recalls that the PDP senatorial election was held on Oct. 3 in the three senatorial districts in the state.

Candidates that participated in the Adamawa South Senatorial Zone primary include, Senate Grace Bent, Mr Dauda Binos and Mr Kobis Arith.