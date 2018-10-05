Flood Menace: Monarch Cries Out For Help

Following menace of surging flood as a result of over flowing of its bank by Orashi River, the traditional ruler of Umu-Obor, in Egi Clan, His Royal Highness Eze Hezekiah Nnadi has cried out for help.

The Umu-obor, comprises the oil communities of Obagi, Oboburu, Obigbo and Ohali-Elu.

The communities are closer to Orashi River which had over flown its bank two weeks ago leading to heavy flooding of the communities destroying Household property, farm products, both economic and cash crops.

Eze Nnadi who spoke to The Tide in his Palace at Obagi stated that the flood had tampered with the social and economic lives of the people which was picking up after the cult war that rampaged the area.

He said, most of his palace chiefs including his spokesman, Chief Ezikwere have relocated from their homes.

According to him, apart from starvation the people would soon, experience some epidemic.

“Look if you come here in the evening, you will be greeted by giant mosquitoes”.

“You can also perceive offensive odour of the flood, these are health hazards my people are forced to live with”.

He appealed to NEMA, Federal and State Governments to come to the aid of the affected people.

The traditional ruler stressed the need for relocation of less privileged people to a safer environment in order not to expose them to danger.

The monarch also stressed the need for establishment of an IDP in the area, contended that those who have no where to go were exposed to harsh weather.

Eze Nnadi regretted that while victims from other areas had been provided money and relief materials, victims from his domain had nothing, describing this as open discrimination victims from other areas against “my subjects”.