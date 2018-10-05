‘Don’t Complain Of Bad Governance Without PVCs’

Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have no moral right to complain of bad governance, General Overseer of God First Ministries, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has stated.

Speaking to reporters in Minna, yesterday, Idahosa said prayers would not elect the next leaders of the nation.

According to him: “It is your PVCs that elect the next governor or president, prayers will not elect these people.”

He urged church leaders to encourage their members to get their PVCs, adding without living by example, the members would not follow suit.

“You can preach all you know but you produce who you are. If as a leader in the church, you ask your members to get their PVCs and you do not have one, then you have done nothing. If you do not have your PVC, do not complain of bad governance,” he stressed.

The cleric decried the incessant killings of Christians in some states, describing the situation as unacceptable.

He called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, love and be their brother’s keepers.

Idahosa called on government at all levels to tackle poverty.