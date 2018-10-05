Director Promises To Sponsor Volleyball Tourney

Rivers State Director of Sports, Evangelist Ezekiel Ordu, has pledged to sponsor volleyball competitions in the State monthly, saying that his administration was poised to take sports to the next level.

He tasked the head coach of Next Generation Volleyball Foundation of Port Harcourt, Chris Odugo to organise volleyball tournament monthly.

Evangelist Ordu made the pledge, last Monday, while speaking as a special guest, shortly after a friendly match between the Next Generation Volleyball Foundation of Port Harcourt and Gokhana Volleyball Club, to mark Nigeria Independence Day celebration.

According to him, what he saw actually impressed him, adding that the state sports council would maintain the tempo and take sports to the next level.

” I am charging the two coaches to continue with their good works, most especially Coach Odugo, please let this happen, I will sponsor it monthly,” Ordu said.

Earlier, the head coach of Next Generation Volleyball Foundation of Port Harcourt, Chris Odugo said volleyball is a sports he loves with passion, that is why he is putting effort to develop it from the grassroots.

According to him, the foundation is in existence for the past four years and three of his players have been called to the national junior volleyball team and they equally made last list.

” This foundation is in existence for the past four years, I gathered these boys when they were in Junior Secondary School, but today I am happy that three of my players are in junior national volleyball camp, that made final list”, Odugo said.

Also speaking, the coach of Gokhana Volleyball, , Gabriel Nsol, has appealed to the chairman of the local government area, to support the club financially and otherwise.

” I put together this team with my personal resources. I used the name Gokhana Volleyball Club to attract sponsorship”, Nsol said.

He further said his target is to ensure that his players are trained to become professional players.

Tonye Orabere