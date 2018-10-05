Degema Communities Task Parties On Equity, Fairness

The concerned members of the Oceania Community of Degema Local Government Area have called for equity and fairness in the distribution of political positions amongst the various districts in the local government.

The group in a statement said the people of Bakana and Tombia would enjoy the same political patronage with the Oceania comprsing Bukuma, Degema Town, Usokun and Bille.

A statement by Who- Knows Daniel particularly called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the Assembly seat of the local government area to the Oceania in 2019, since Tombia town is running for the House of Representatives seat.

“We, in Degema Local Government Area, particularly, Bukuma, Degema Town, Usokun and Bille have no reservation in fronting and supporting Mr Authority Soberekon for this position.”

He thanked the Bakana community for this understanding and support to the community

Another signatory to the statement, Mr Lowah Fubara called on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to be proactive in enforcing rotation to the two districts in Degema Local Government Area