Community Leader Tasks RSG On Waterfront Dev

A community leader and Chief in Minikpiti (Iwofe) Community, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Wanele Wegwu Isi has appealed to Rivers State Government to develop the waterfront to an international standard.

The community leader said the development of the waterfront would enhance water transportation in the state.

He spoke with The Tide in his community Minikpiti (Iwofe) yesterday during an interview on the near moribund of the waterfront.

Describing the waterfront as critical to the community and the state, Chief Wegwu Isi said the waterfront is a route to travellers to Buguma, Tombia and Ogbakiri Communities as it eases movement of goods and services across the communities.

The Minikpiti waterfront, he said enhance inter-local government trading, even as market women from both communities conveys their wares to the urban centres.

The community leader who gave kudos to maritime business flourishing in the waterfront said there is an increase in water craft that convey goods and services to communities in Kalabari and Ikwerre axis.

The chief who also admonished boat drivers to desist from plying at night, called on the Ministry of Transport to institute a monitoring team to oversees the activities of the drivers across the state.

While condemning the act of overloading of passengers and non-adherence to maritime rules and regulations, Wegwu Isi advocated for restrict sanction on those who violated the rules as to determent to others.

The community leader also condemned the recklessness of boat drivers along the route even as he said, the operators ply without necessary marine gadgets to save lives of passengers while on board.

Chinedu Wosu