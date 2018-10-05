Be Good Ambassadors, Port Manager Tells Retirees

The Port Manager, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Onne, Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar has admonished retires of the port to be good Ambassadors of the Onne Port.

Abubakar stated this in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday during the send-off ceremony of 41 of her staff that retired from the authority.

The Port manager who lauded the retirees for their worthy contribution to the growth of the port over the years, urged to sustain the tempo by living harmoniously with the NPA, Onne family.

The manager also commended the 2016-2017 Onne Port retirees for working harmoniously with other NPA staff in developing and achieving the goals and mission of the authority.

He also thanked the managing director, Nigerian Port Authority, (NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman, for her committement in transforming the ports into a world-class standard to compete with the western ports.

Abubakar charged the retirees to shun acts capable of tarnishing their image, but advised them to lead lives worthy of emulation.

Also speaking, chairman, organising committee of the event, Mrs Lilian Abia Bassey, congratulated the retirees for their positive contributions towards the growth of Onne Port.

Bassey also commended the retirees for serving the authority meritoriously without blemish and appealed to them to always project and promote the good image of the port.

Speaking to The Tide, Mr Aderemi Adekunle, a retiree, thanked the management for honouring them.

Adekunle assured the management that the 2016-2017 retirees would always be good ambassadors of the Onne Port even as he insisted that, the retirees would continue to partner with the authority to promote and project its aspirations.

Chinedu Wosu