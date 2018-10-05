Bayelsa Partners Customs On Cargo Airport

The Bayelsa State Government has solicited the partnership and services of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) toward ensuring the smooth take-off of the state owned international cargo airport.

The Director-General Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency (BIPA), Miss Patience Ramami Abah made the appeal while conducting officers of the NCS on a facility tour of the airport last Wednesday in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

In a statement made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, Abah described the services of NCS as critical in a cargo airport operations.

She also said, the state government was collaborating with NCS in the Agge Deep Seaport project.

We are forming the right partnership with key stakeholders to assist us in providing service to investors and business persons and among the key stakeholders in the NCS, we are commissioning our cargo airport very soon and we cannot operate cargo service without the involvement of NCS because there will be export and import services, so their role is very critical to making sure that these operations run smoothly”, she said.

According to Abah, “We also have the Agge Seaport project that we are working on as well and we intend to set up a terminal for movement of critical goods and services and again the NCS will play a critical role in making sure that those services are in a way it is supposed to be”.

Earlier, the Controller of Rivers and Bayelsa Command, Nigeria Customs Service said the role of the custom officers in an airport was critical, especially in area of revenue generation.

Represented by Assistant Superintendent, Dyako Tyavkase, assured the state government of the readiness of NCS to partner with them when the airport begins operations.

Chinedu Wosu