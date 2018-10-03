Welcome To PH, The City Of Aquatic Treasure

As we gather in Port Harcourt during the weekend of October 6 and 7, 2018, permit me to welcome you to Nigeria’s city of aquatic treasure. A city of oily beauty and wealth that sustains the nation.

A city that has resolved to provide the platform for the revival of Nigeria. A city where the people have agreed to provide the essential foundation to end this evil wind of APC that is choking Nigeria.

This is the home city of PDP. A city that has maintained her fidelity to PDP since 1999. Where the government, people and natural elements eat, sleep, breath and drink PDP.

I tell you, here the people don’t play hide and seek with the PDP. From the beginning to the end, they are PDP in flesh and blood.

The commitment to PDP in Rivers State is beyond the Nicodemus pattern. Rivers people love PDP, night and day. The love story is unequalled. It is systemic.

Port Harcourt is a representation of the Rivers spirit. A convergence of the courage of the people and their dedication to justice, fairplay, development and inclusive growth.

Permit me to inform you that Rivers Spirit was displayed during the Rivers Legislative Rerun when Rivers people defied the bitter onslaught of the federal might to defend their votes and stand with the PDP.

Very early in the day, Port Harcourt told the entire world that the failed APC federal government has only one agenda; to use criminal security agencies and compromised INEC officials to rig. This revelation was not taken seriously by other towns.

It was Port Harcourt, the city of aquatic treasure that set out the template for the resistance of criminal rigging policemen as exemplified by SARs.

Thousands of Port Harcourt residents on December 12, 2016 at the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre stopped Rivers SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede from robbing collated results. This was captured in a video that has become a reference point on police criminality in electoral matters.

This is a city of good governance, pleasure, friendship and reinvention.

I urge you to arrive early for the PDP National Convention so that you can have the time to enjoy the nightlife of Port Harcourt.

When you come in early, you will also have ample time to see first hand the reinvention of the city of Port Harcourt by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. Recall that he inherited a decayed city from the failed immediate past APC administration of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Through careful investment of scarce resources, Governor Wike rebuilt infrastructure across the state, enhanced the security infrastructure and embarked on unique urban renewal.

My personal suggestion to you. Don’t leave Port Harcourt City until you have visited the internationally acclaimed Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

This Park is the first of its kind in the country with state-of-the-art facilities that would give you a lifetime experience. Spend a day at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and thank Governor Wike for this innovation.

Whilst you are here, you will see the resilience of an opposition state government that has continued to soldier on, despite the evil machinations of the APC federal government.

Governor Wike has built a brand new Federal High Court Complex , a National Industrial Court and rehabilitated the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division to emphasise that the failures of the APC federal government should not inhibit one’s progress. If you are chanced, take out time to see these federal facilities developed by the Rivers State Government.

We have other iconic projects around Port Harcourt City that will inspire other PDP leaders to develop their respective states and communities. They should visit the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter Road, the Woji-Elelenwo Dual Carriageway and Bridge, the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road, the Mother and Child Hospital, Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Doctors Quarters and the Rumuokoro Market and Park.

For the five to seven days that the very important PDP national delegates would spend in Port Harcourt, you should not forget to enjoy the excellent cuisine of Rivers State. A taste of Onunu, Native Soup, Bole, Fisherman Soup, Kekefie (Plantain Porridge), Ikoli (Crab Delicacy), Iji Nakasa (Boiled Yam/Pepper Soup) would remain indelible in your mind.

We have ample sporting facilities across the city. From Sharks Stadium to the Civic Centre through to the Yakubu Gowon (Former Liberation) and the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, our guests will have facilities to keep fit.

The accomodation facilities are second to none. They are used to hosting all classes of persons. They have hosted the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, West African Architects, Super Eagles, Rotary International, African Universities Beauty Pageant,African Wrestling Championship among other prominent events. When PDP leaves, Port Harcourt will host the National Festival of Arts and Culture later in October.

Port Harcourt is a city that highlights the beauty of diversity. Everyone is accomodated in Port Harcourt.

This city of aquatic treasure represents the springboard for the reclamation of the Presidential Villa by Nigerians through the PDP.

It is for this reason that I join all meaning Nigerians to commend the PDP national leadership for rising up to the occasion by sticking to Port Harcourt as the host city of the national convention.

The PDP leaders in taking this honourable path, stood by the process to reclaim the mandate stolen by the APC through electoral manipulation, propaganda, outright lies and ethnic profiling of the immediate past Nigerian president.

Port Harcourt, the headquarters of the South-South, represents the resolution of the nation to embrace a new beginning.

From Port Harcourt, all PDP members from across the country will draw strength to face and defeat the rigging machine of the APC federal government in 2019. They shall be annointed with supernatural commitment to end the days of lifeless leadership.

In the city of aquatic treasure comes life. A never ending circle of life to quicken the vibrant spirit of the PDP for the purpose of rescuing Nigeria from a failed federal government peopled by thieves, unpatriotic elements and undemocratic politicians.

According to Barrister Solomon Bob’ “the national nonvention of our great party holds in Port Harcourt between 6 & 7 October. Our peerless Governor Wike has once again demonstrated leadership through strength. Rivers is PDP and no stranger, no matter how powerful, can change that.”

This is a ground for all PDP faithful to re-dedicate themselves to the greater ideals of national politics. A turf where all geo-political zones and components have equal stakes. A political space where nobody is used and shoved aside. Most importantly, Port Harcourt is a city of victory.

Once again, welcome to Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s city of aquatic treasure. Remember, water always finds a way, no matter the obstacle. With the city of aquatic treasure, the obstacle of rigging thrown up by the APC federal government would be drowned by the natural strength of water for the good of all Nigerians.

Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media

