UNICEF Decries Lack Of Awareness On Maternal Neonatal Disease

UNICEF Health specialist, Mr Hilary Ozoh, has decried the low level public awareness of the deadly Maternal Neonatal Tetanus disease (MNT) ahead of the October 18, commencement of the 2018 MNT elimination campaign.

Ozoh made the assertion at the opening of a one-day media orientation forum for 2018 MNTE campaign holding in Benin, Edo State.

The Tide reports that MNT is a swift and painful killer disease that kills new born and sometime, the mother.

According to UNICEF’s report, MNT killed no fewer than 34,000 newborns in 2015 alone while a significant number of women also die to due to maternal tetanus every year. Ozoh said that MNT represented a very high proportion of the tetanus disease burden due mainly to inadequate immunization services, limited or absent clean delivery services and improper post-partum cord care. He however, expressed worry that not much had been done in terms of media enlightenment of the public with the Oct. 18, 2018 commencement day.

Speaking on the “Role of the media in the 2018 MNTE’’, Ozoh said the level of the campaign awareness was abysmal where the South-South zone had been identified as one of the high risk states. He noted that the campaign would not yield the desired result if the media was not involved.

Earlier, Dr. Eugene Orvihi-Ivase, Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in his welcome address, identified the media as a veritable vehicle for the effective implementation of all health programs.