SIFMIS: World Bank, EU Laud RSG Over SEEFOR

The World Bank/European Union (EU) has rated Rivers State high in the implementation of the various components of the State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) project.

The state Project Coordinator of SEEFOR, Mr. Kelcious Amos who said this in an event in Port Harcourt to celebrate the “Going live of the State Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (SIFMIS) component of the programme said that Rivers State has emerged top implementer of the project.

Amos attributed the few to the support and commitment of the state Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the various categories of civil and public servants involved in the implementation of the project.

The coordinator further said that in a bid to ensure the implementation and sustenance of the programme, civil servants across the board have been trained on ICT related courses, while over 6,000 Computers have been distributed to Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

He also said that the programme will ensure transparency, as well as boost the internal generated revenues for the state.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for budget/Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu described the implementation of SIFMIS as a novel and unique in the history of the state. Kamalu thanked the donor agencies for their wonderful support aimed at driving development in the state, stressing that the situation has exposed the state in terms of quality and skillful manpower production in the country.

The commissioner promised that the reforms will be replicated in the 23 local government areas.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on ICT, Mr. Ibifuro Asawo said that Information Communication and Technology (ICT) will be revived in the state.

He said that the system requires all civil servants to be ICT compliant in the state.