RSG To Partner IEBS Matrixx On Cooperatives

Rivers State Government has promised to partner with an International Entrepreneurs Business Summit (IEBS) to ensure that it benefits from governments laudable corporative programmes.

Speaking during the official launching of the programme, the Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and industry, Dr Nancy Chidi-Nwankwo stated that the Rivers State Government was interested in the cooperative, as it was a very important sector in the economy of the state.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director, Cooperative, Mr George Nwanchukwu remarked that the ministry was happy with the vision and mission of IEBS since its inception in 2015, adding that they are one of the best corporative in the state.

Nwanchukwu stated further that a good cooperative such as IEBS Matrixx, would create job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state and would help them to live independently and become employers of labour.

“As long as the IEBS Matrix corporative and Dr Larry Ajiola was concerned, I am also concerned too, because Dr Larry registered his corporative with the vision of creating wealth and empowering the people through his corporal corporative and as a government this is a very important sector of the economy which is the reason why government was interested in his vision.”

He promised that the cooperative would always benefit from whatever comes out of the ministry’s office, adding that in whatever form that the government would come in to assist them, it would do when the need arises.

Speaking also, the Chairman IEBS Matrixx Corporative Investment and Credit Society Limited, Dr Larry-Goodwill Ajiola stated that this was the first time in the history of Rivers state that corporate IEBS corporative was coming in Rivers State, adding that out of the 53,000 corporative registered in Rivers state and IEBS having this registration number 31,894, many corporative that exist in the state have not done well as they failed to understand what corporative was all about.

“We are setting up corporate corporative that is going to get businesses from multinationals, and government would seek IEBS Matrixx corporative for advice on how to run a successful corporative in Rivers State, Ajiola stated.

Highlights of the event was the issuing of certificates of membership to over 40 IEBS Matrix Corporative members as well as giving of certificates of office to some members which stands as a symbol to remind them that they have an obligation to serve the general public.

He added that what was being witnessed today was as a result of hard work of more than 10yers’ dream and expressed gladness that everyone was alive to witness the event happening today.

“We want to be the benchmark in Rivers, Nigeria and the world at large and so it was important for you to know that the day you join our corporative is the day you start benefitting.”

Earlier in his opening remark, the chairman of the occasion, Prof Lawyer Obara, reiterated the need for corporative members to know how to manage risk, stating that risk was part of business ventures.

Obara called for determination and passionate commitment on the part of the corporative, stating that there was a great need to create risk premium factor which help businesses to succeed.

He commended the efforts of Dr Larry-Goodwill Ajiola and his partners for the efforts of drawing the attention of Federal Government to the Rivers State, adding that the benefits cannot be over emphasized.

Lilian Peters & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana