RSG Moves To Enforce Building Standards Compliance

The Rivers State Government says it has strucctured Port Harcourt into 15 zones with a view to ensuring that developers comply with approved standards.

The Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Dr Reason Onya, who stated this at this year’s World Habitat Day celebration in Port Harcourt said that efforts have been made to remove illegal street trading at various points within the Port Harcourt metropolis.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dirokweni Joseph Amiofoi, he said that the ministry had removed street traders under the Boro Park Flyover, Sangana Street, Bishop Okoye Street Slaughter and Port Harcourt Zoo, as well as the Creek Road Market.

The commissioner said that the state government is making plan to build parks to completely remove illegally parked vehicles and street traders in the metropolis, adding that this was to bring back Port Harcourt to the original Garden City status.

He stressed the need for all to join hands with the ministry to check the proliferation of defective buildings or structures, which he said pose danger or constitute nuisance to the public.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah said that the agency has distributed over 250 receptacles to strategic locations across Port Harcourt City and its environs.

The RIWAMA boss who was represented by the Director of Administration in the agency, Mr Tam Gobo, stressed the need for inter-agency partnership to check the proliferation of solid wastes in the city.

Also speaking, the Director, Urban Renewal and Orientation in the ministry, Mrs Soibi Harry stressed the need for policy makers, professionals and experts on Public Health and Environment to work towards achieving sustainable solid waste management system in the state.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ; “

“Municipal Solid Waste Management’’.