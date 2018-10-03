PDP Primaries: Ex-LG Boss Hails Wike’s Choice

Former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Prince Noble Amadi has applauded the emergence of Governor Nysesom Wike as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 governorship election, saying, it portends good omen for the state.

Chief Amadi, who made the assertion in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the emergence of the governor was justified because, according to him, for over three and half years he has been governor, the achievements of the Wike administration have surpassed those of his predecessors, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, road networks, health, sports and workers’ salary payment, among others.

He said the governor’s achievements so far had shown that he was properly equipped to be governor of the state, and thanked PDP delegates for choosing him to fly the party’s flag for the governorship poll come 2019, stressing that Wike’s re-election would provide more dividends of democracy to Rivers people.

While calling on the people and residents of the state to rally support for the governor, Chief Amadi said the Wike administration had provided rapid development in the 23 local government areas of the state, stressing that re-electing the governor for a second term would enable him consolidate on his achievements.

On fears that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) may use federal might to rig the governorship election in the state, the former CTC chairman urged Rivers people and residents of the state to be vigilant and watchful in order to checkmate such a plot.

“What I want to say in essence is that every body in Rivers State should be watchful. We will continue to campaign and call on all those doing business in the state to vote for the governor. During the general election, after voting, we should stay to watch our votes so that our votes will count. We should not resort to violence. All we would do is to be at our various polling centres to watch, guard and protect our votes and ensure that our votes count. All those who have registered, they should go and collect their PVCs, keep them at a safe place and use them to vote for Wike because PVC is our power,” he said.

He further indicated that Wike had no challenger in the forthcoming governorship election in the state going by what is currently happening in the APC in the state and urged Rivers people and residents of the state to come out enmasse and vote for the governor whom he said has the interest of the state at heart.

Chief Amadi also applauded the choice of Port Harcourt as venue for the National Convention of the PDP which would produce the presidential candidate of the party, saying, Governor Wike never lobbied for such a goodwill but that the PDP NEC took into consideration the governor’s contributions to the party.

While urging delegates to the convention to look at the track records of the presidential aspirants in making their choice, the former council boss said only the best was needed to defeat the APC government which he noted has subjected Nigerians to hardship.

Donatus Ebi