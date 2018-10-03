Omuma Youth Endorse Wike’s Re-Election Bid

Thousands of youths of Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term.

The Omuma youths, who gathered under the auspices of One Million Youths for New Rivers State were led by member representing Omuma State Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Kelechi Nwogu.

Speaking at the rally, Hon Kelechi Nwogu said Wike would be supported by Omuma people because he has executed key projects in the area.

He said “Governor Wike is the first governor to execute key projects in Omuma Local Government Area. The 17-kilometre road project under the construction in the area is the best thing to happen for a long time”.

Nwogu said that Omuma Local Government Area would be the first council to return her results for the re-election of Wike in 2019.

In his address, Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Hon Ehie Edison said that Rivers youths would massively vote Wike in 2019, adding that the youths would take steps to defend their votes.

Edison declared that no level of intimidation, violence and use of thugs and security agencies would stop the people of Rivers State from re-electing Governor Wike.

“Their resort to violence will not stop us from voting Governor Wike and defending our votes. We will not fight on election day, but we shall escort election materials to polling units”.