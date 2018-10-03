No Vacancy In Brick House -Banigo …Thanks PDP For Renewed Mandate …Excellent Performance, Responsible For Wike’s Victory -Obuah

The Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo Support Group for Governor Wike has reiterated the fact that there is no vacancy in the Rivers State Brick House.

The group made this assertion in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, to congratulate the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, on his emergence as the flag-bearer in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elective Gubernatorial Primaries in the state.

The group’s Publicity Secretary, Tamunobere Egille while thanking Wike and the stakeholders of the PDP for choosing Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo as his running mate in the upcoming gubernatorial elections, said the developmental strides so far achieved by the governor were an indication that the governor was the man to take Rivers State to the Promise Land, noting that there is no vacancy in the Brick House for now.

Similarly, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has expressed gratitude to the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike and critical stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for finding her worthy to be his running mate in the upcoming, 2019 General Elections.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo, who described Wike as a man with an exceptional leadership capacity, said she was poised to give the governor all the necessary support to ensure that Rivers State remains the best in the comity of states in Nigeria.

She called on the Rivers people to continue to support Wike because of his political will and commitment to develop Rivers State.

Meanwhile, as Governor Nyesom Wike’s victory in last Sunday’s Governorship Primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to resonate from within and outside the state, the Rivers State Chairman of the PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah has commended all delegates who cast their votes for a job well done, stressing that the governor remains the best candidate not only to win the 2019 Governorship election for the PDP, but to restore the lost glory of Rivers State that was destroyed under the former governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Obuah, who spoke on the sidelines of the successful state governorship primary, which held at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt, said the delegates took into cognizance, Wike’s phenomenal performance in all sectors of the economy within the timeframe of his three and half years in office, to vote overwhelmingly for him.

He expressed confidence that PDP would win the governorship election in the state come 2019, as according to him, the award-winning governor has met all the yardsticks as far as mandate delivery is concerned.

“To tell you the degree of confidence which Rivers people have in Governor Wike, if the Constitution allows for more than two tenures, I assure you that we would give all to him because he has exceeded all expectations; and as the adage says:’ If you thank one for the little he has done, he is likely to do more’”, Obuah submitted.

In his estimation, Obuah remarked that the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) was ‘out of reckoning’ as the party is torn in crises, adding, “To make matters worse, APC does not have a credible candidate to match Wike’s overwhelming popularity, acceptability and accomplishments”.

The state PDP chairman explained that the governor would continue to receive applause, adding “Even when his first tenure is yet to elapse, Governor Wike has demystified governance, posting myriads of achievements which his predecessor and current Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi could not achieve in eight years of his administration in spite of huge monthly allocations from federation account of over N40billion monthly”.

He went on: “Governor Wike has shown that prudent management of resources to achieve development is possible. He has made inroads in the judiciary, building state-of-the-art high courts, Industrial Court, Judges’ Quarters and a befitting Secretariat for the Nigerian Bar Association, among others”.

Obuah also lauded the fine network of durable roads and other robust infrastructural projects which dot the nooks and crannies of the state, stressing that these are the parameters that would guide the electorate to re-elect Wike for a second term.