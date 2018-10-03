NMA Demands Improved Funding Of Health Sector

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for improved funding of the health sector to prevent diseases and boost the lives of citizens.

The President of NMA, Dr Francis Faduyile, made the appeal while fielding questions from newsmen on the state of healthcare delivery in the country.

Faduyile said adequate funding and the complete implementation of the National Health Act 2014 would guarantee Nigeria’s realisation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He explained that with the Act in force, UHC would not only increase access to healthcare delivery but also make it affordable through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with the Community Based Health Insurance Scheme (CBSHIP).

However, he said the NMA believes there is hope for a greater Nigeria, and therefore urge all Nigerians to keep faith with the government and diligently contribute their quota to the ‘change mantra’ of the present administration.

Faduyile noted that the expiration of NMA’s ultimatum to the Federal Government to reconstitute the Council of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria elapsed on Sept. 30.

He explained that the council is empowered to police and strengthen the operations of medical services in the country.

The NMA president revealed that the association had extended the ultimatum by two weeks to allow government complete the process of its reconstitution, which has reached an advanced stage.

“However, we will not accept any further delay beyond Oct. 14, 2018.

“We wish to state unequivocally, that the dissolution of the Medical Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has caused a lot of damages to medical practice in the country.