Nigeria At 58: Afenifere Attacks Buhari Over Anti-Corruption Claims

A leading Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has dismissed the claims made by President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration had tamed corruption.

Afenifere said corruption had worsened under Buhari’s watch, pointing out that many graft cases had occurred under the current administration.

Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin spoke to reporters in reaction to monday’s presidential address by President Buhari.

He said, “Did the multi-million naira fraud involving the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (Babachir Lawal) occur before he (Buhari) took office?

“Was he also not in office when Abdulrasheed Maina, who was sacked for corruption was reinstated to office and promoted?

“What about the multi-billion naira fraud at the NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation)?

“Was it under former President Goodluck Jonathan? Did Transparency International not issue a statement saying corruption has increased under Buhari?”

Afenifere stated further that “many individuals facing trial for corruption were in the entourage of the President during his state visit to China” recently.