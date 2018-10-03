Navy Detains 14 Suspected Oil Smugglers In Rivers

No fewer than 14 men have been arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Navy for allegedly smuggling adulterated diesel and ‘black oil’ to unsuspecting consumers in Rivers State.

The Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Captain Samuel Garba, spoke while parading the 14 suspects before the press in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last Monday.

Garba said the suspects were caught in the act of trans-loading adulterated diesel and black oil from 12 large wooden boats into nine 33,000 litres capacity trucks.

According to him, the suspects were arrested during three raids carried out at suspected illegal bunkering sites in Marine Base, Rumuolumeni and Eleme locations.

“In the first raid on September 16 at Horly Kings Waterfront at Marine Base, our patrol team arrested nine suspects while trans-loading petroleum product.

“They were caught lifting substances believed to be stolen crude oil from eight wooden boats to six trucks stationed within a yard at the waterfront.

“In addition, a Sport Utility Vehicle stacked with the sum of N1.95million belonging to one of the suspects was confiscated,” he said.

Garba noted that the troops also arrested one suspect accused of trans-loading stolen diesel from two wooden boats to a truck on September 17 around Yesin Waterside area of Rumuolumeni.

The executive officer said the wooden boats were discharging the adulterated diesel to the truck stationed 100 meters away from the site before the seizure.

“The third raid was conducted on September 27 around Sand Fill at Eleme. There, we caught four suspects discharging substances suspected to be black oil. “The suspects were discharging the petroleum product into two 33,000 litres capacity truck stationed nearby before their arrest and seizure of the product.