National Convention: ‘PDP’ll Shame APC’

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and now stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Uchenna Okokoba, says the national convention of the PDP slated for Saturday, October 6, 2018 in Port Harcourt would be hitch-free, smooth and peaceful, contrary to the machinations and antics of the opposition APC.

Okokoba, who made the remarks in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said the PDP would through the convention produce a credible presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election, and by so doing, put the APC to shame.

Okokoba, also Coordinator General of Wike Continuity Movement (WCM), a socio-political group in Rivers State, urged PDP faithful to sustain the party’s non-violence approach during the convention, and pleaded with all the stakeholders and presidential aspirants to see the party as one umbrella that has one goal, which is to wrest power from the APC at the centre come 2019.

“I pray that God will give the presidential aspirants the spirit and understanding to accommodate and work for whoever emerges at the convention because “if we fail this time around, it would not augur well with us, as the powers that be are likely to come after us”, stressing that “if the presidential primary of the party goes smoothly and peacefully, PDP will win the 2019 presidential election”.

Okokoba reiterated that WCM was ready and prepared to mobilise support for the PDP and Governor Nyesom Wike in the 23 local government areas of the state, adding that the group” which comprises indigenes, non-indigenes, students, youths, PDP faithful and supporters is battle ready to re-elect the governor for a second term.

According to him, members of the group are also working in concert with Igbo Title Holders Association in the state to deliver PDP and Wike at the poll come 2019.

“The Igbos are not familiar with APC in the entire South-East and we can never work with APC. For Rivers State, Igbos can never vote for APC. We will vote for the PDP.

This is because Wike is a friend of the igbos and also a brother to the Igbos. Whoever that helps and carries us along is our brother”, the former APC chieftain said.

Okokoba, who is the President General of the association in Rivers State, applauded Wike for rebuilding the Mile One Market, Port Harcourt, stressing that the Igbos were benefitting from this project, road networks and several other projects executed by the present administration, including the health and education programmes of the Wike administration.

