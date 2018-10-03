Monarch Condemns Invasion Of Palace

The Paramount Ruler of Choba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Eze Raymond Webilor Okocha has described the invasion and attack of his palace by some irate youths as the handiwork of cultists and armed robbers led by one Mr Francis Ihundah and not Choba youths.

The monarch also said, he escaped the attack by the grace of God as there was no problem in Choba before the hoodlums led by Francis Ihundah invaded his home and destroyed some of his valuables.

Eze Webilor Okocha who spoke to The Tide last weekend at his palace in Choba, said the leader of the deviant group, Francis Ihundah was not a youth, because he was above 46yrs.

The paramount ruler said, his life and that of his family were seriously threatened by Francis Ihundah’s cult boys as they threatened to set his palace ablaze by pouring fuel on the gate before the intervention of the Police from Choba, Area Command.

The monarch said, the attack on his life and families by the criminals destroyed the peace of Choba community as his friends and well-wishers came for his rescue.

On what caused by Mr Francis Ihundah illegal youth group to attack his home, Eze Webilor Okocha said, he learnt that Ihundah’s armed group went to Uniport junction to collect levies from motorists and later diverted their angers to his palace, threatening to set it on fire.

The Nyewe-ali of Choba also told The Tide that Francis Ihundah who led the cult groups looted television sets, cash and other valuables from some homes in the community for no reason, even as some of them had run away from the community.

Eze Webilor Okocha, who doubles as the National Grand Patron, National Associations of Nigerian Students, (NANS) and patron, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Area Command Choba, said the community had not decided on the matter, even as the ring leader and others were arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), monitoring team, located in Aluu.

He appealed to the chiefs, elders and responsible youths of the community to remain calm until the council of chiefs decide on the matter, just as he described the attack as sacrilegious.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Choba Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr Lawrence Igwe said, the purported youths leader that invaded the palace of Nye-Weali of Choba was not a Choba youth leader, but a man seeking opportunity to enrich himself.

Mr Igwe admonished the factional leader to calm down and cooperate with the constituted Choba youth in place to move the community further.

The CDC chairman insisted that Mr Francis Ihundah and cohorts should key to the constitution of Choba community towards achieving progress and not by violence.

Chinedu Wosu